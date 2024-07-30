ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Supply Chain Solutions turned ₹7.5 crore net in Q1

Updated - July 30, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Supply Chain Solutions MD Ravi Viswanathan says they have an order book worth ₹4,000 crore and expect to continue the growth momentum. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. (TVS SCS) reported consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June stood at ₹7.5 crore against a loss of ₹51 crore in the year-earlier period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from operations increased by 11% to ₹2,539 crore, of which Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) accounted for ₹1,426 crore and Network Solutions (NS) segment ₹1,113 crore. TVS SCS has an order book of ₹4,000 crore.

ISCS growth was driven by a combination of new customers additions and diversification of existing customer base, while NS segment by volume surge in the ocean freight business, MD Ravi Viswanathan said during an interaction.

“We see a significant growth opportunity in India following the recent budget announcement. This development is expected to open up more outsourcing opportunities for supply chain player such as TVS SCS,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Our robust order pipeline combined with our focus on operational efficiencies give us the confidence in sustaining this growth momentum in the upcoming quarters,” said Global CFO Ravi Prakash Bhagavathula.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US