January 11, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd., (TVS SCS) on Thursday announced the voluntary liquidation of its dormant step down subsidiary TVS SCS International Freight Singapore Pte. Ltd (TVS SCS IFS) as part rationalisation of the holding structure of foreign subsidiaries.

It has been struck off by voluntary liquidation. TVS SCS IFS is dormant and not a material subsidiary, TVS SCS said in regulatory filing.