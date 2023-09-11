ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Supply Chain Solutions June quarter net loss narrows to ₹63 lakh from ₹20 crore

September 11, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Firm to acquire 3 overseas subsidiaries for ₹450 crore

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. (TVS SCS) standalone net loss for the quarter ended June narrowed down to ₹63 lakh from ₹20 crore, while revenue from operations rose by 17% to ₹501 crore driven by strong growth momentum.

“We are witnessing a trend of increasing outsourcing of supply chain activities across industries that are resulting in expansion of existing engagements and a strong pipeline of new opportunities,” said MD Ravi Viswanathan.

“Q1 FY24 showcased the inherent strengths in our portfolio and business mix. Overall profitability showed a decline because of higher interest cost and a one-time exceptional expense,” said Global CFO Ravi Prakash Bhagavathula.

Meanwhile, the company has decided to acquire the equity shares of three of its wholly owned overseas subsidiaries for a total cash consideration of ₹450 crore.

Post the acquisition of TVS Logistics Investments UK Ltd., TVS Logistics Investments Inc. USA, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions Pte. Ltd, Singapore, TVS SCS will have 100% control. The transactions are expected to be completed by November 30, it said in a regulatory filing.

