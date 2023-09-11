HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

TVS Supply Chain Solutions June quarter net loss narrows to ₹63 lakh from ₹20 crore

Firm to acquire 3 overseas subsidiaries for ₹450 crore

September 11, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. (TVS SCS) standalone net loss for the quarter ended June narrowed down to ₹63 lakh from ₹20 crore, while revenue from operations rose by 17% to ₹501 crore driven by strong growth momentum.

“We are witnessing a trend of increasing outsourcing of supply chain activities across industries that are resulting in expansion of existing engagements and a strong pipeline of new opportunities,” said MD Ravi Viswanathan.

“Q1 FY24 showcased the inherent strengths in our portfolio and business mix. Overall profitability showed a decline because of higher interest cost and a one-time exceptional expense,” said Global CFO Ravi Prakash Bhagavathula.

Meanwhile, the company has decided to acquire the equity shares of three of its wholly owned overseas subsidiaries for a total cash consideration of ₹450 crore.

Post the acquisition of TVS Logistics Investments UK Ltd., TVS Logistics Investments Inc. USA, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions Pte. Ltd, Singapore, TVS SCS will have 100% control. The transactions are expected to be completed by November 30, it said in a regulatory filing.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.