TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO price band fixed at ₹187-197 a share

August 07, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. has announced tapping the capital market with an initial public offering (IPO) to raise about ₹880 crore for the company and a few selling shareholders. The price band has been fixed at ₹187 per equity share to ₹197 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each of the company. The IPO will open on August 10 and close on August 14. Bids can be made for a minimum of 76 equity shares and in multiples of 76 shares thereafter. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of up to ₹600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 14,213,198 equity shares by investor selling shareholders and other selling shareholders. At the upper price band, the OFS would fetch ₹280 crore. Almost the entire proceeds from the ₹600 crore fresh issue will go towards retiring long term debt of the company, which is about ₹1,000 crore, top company executives said. “Post Goods & Services Tax (GST) and the focus on cost of doing business, logistics has become a core focus in India. We had focused on acquiring the capabilities in overseas developed markets to be able to bring that into developing markets which includes India, R. Dinesh, executive vice chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions told The Hindu on the sidelines of a press conference. “If you look at the opportunity, we are speaking about production supply chain moving from $6 billion to $18 billion. The e-commerce supply chain is moving from $2.8 billion to $8 billion. Therefore, we believe we have an opportunity. We had acquired for capability, we integrated them into one solution and if you look at our growth, I think we have built the perfect platform for the future,” Mr. Dinesh added. From FY21 to FY23, the company’s revenue has increased from ₹6,933 crore to ₹10,235 crore. And EBITDA has increased from ₹442 crore to ₹706 crore during the same period, according to a presentation.

Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said, “We are an Indian multinational company and have a significant global network. We have very strong capability across various sections of the supply chain value chain that we have put to great use at some of the largest Fortune 500 customers globally. That is the story of growth over the last three years both in revenue perspective and EBITDA perspective.”

