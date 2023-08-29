HamberMenu
TVS Supply Chain Solutions elevates R. Dinesh as Executive Chairman

August 29, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
R. Dinesh

R. Dinesh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd., (TVS SCS) a part of TVS Mobility Group, announced the elevation of Executive Vice-Chairman R. Dinesh as the Executive Chairman with immediate effect.

Chairman S. Mahalingam stepped down on Tuesday after completing two terms as independent director, the global supply chain solutions provider said in a statement.

Further, TVS SCS announced the appointment of two independent directors — K. Ananth Krishnan and Narayan K. Seshadri — and the resignation of Non-Executive Director S. Ravichandran who quit to pursue personal interests.

“TVS SCS is now at an inflection point and poised to open yet another new chapter of exponential growth in its illustrious history. We always believed in the growth framework — customer, capability, country — as we built on the company’s resilient business model with multiple drivers for profitable growth,” Mr. Dinesh said.

While welcoming the new board members, he said that their expertise would support TVS SCS in its growth journey as ‘we work towards establishing our leadership as a technology-led Global Supply Chain player.’

