TVS Supply Chain Solutions divests its step-down arm Circle Express

September 29, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd., (TVS SCS) has sold its stake in Circle Express through its U.K. subsidiary RICO Logistics for ₹21.32 crore to boost profitability and sharpen focus on core offerings to customers.

The decision to divest this asset aligns with TVS SCS commitment to deliver superior value to its shareholders and optimise its business portfolio. By shedding this non-core asset, the company will align its strategic focus and resources with its core business objectives, it said in a statement.

“The sale of Circle Express, is an important step as it found very little synergy with the core operations and represents an important step in our efforts to enhance our financial performance and sharpen our competitive edge,” said TVS SCS MD Ravi Viswanathan.

