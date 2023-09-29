HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVS Supply Chain Solutions divests its step-down arm Circle Express

September 29, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd., (TVS SCS) has sold its stake in Circle Express through its U.K. subsidiary RICO Logistics for ₹21.32 crore to boost profitability and sharpen focus on core offerings to customers.

The decision to divest this asset aligns with TVS SCS commitment to deliver superior value to its shareholders and optimise its business portfolio. By shedding this non-core asset, the company will align its strategic focus and resources with its core business objectives, it said in a statement.

“The sale of Circle Express, is an important step as it found very little synergy with the core operations and represents an important step in our efforts to enhance our financial performance and sharpen our competitive edge,” said TVS SCS MD Ravi Viswanathan.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.