TVS Supply Chain Solutions clocks 1 lakh CKD units for client TVS Motor

K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor and Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions

August 02, 2022 19:19 IST

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), one of the largest supply chain solutions provider, announced it had achieved a milestone of clocking 1,00,000 CKD (Complete Knock-Down) kits for its client TVS Motor Co.

TVS SCS’s Hosur facility is spread over 1,50,000 sq. ft. and is backed by a strong technology platform that ensures defect-free dispatches and no part mismatch to the destination, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The TVS SCS’s facility can cater to all the markets of TVS Motor Co. in India and across the globe. To augment the global export capacity, this partnership drives the CKD assembly targeting zero defects by utilising technology and automation in a very cost-effective way, it said.

“This milestone signifies the ability of the team to quickly adapt our processes. With TVS SCS providing clear product output visibility, we could better plan our production and supply chain,” said K.N. Radhakrishnan, director and CEO, TVS Motor Co.