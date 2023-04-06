TVS Supply Chain Solutions bags U.K. MoD’s order for Land Rover spares

April 06, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) has bagged a contract from the U.K. Ministry of Defence for the supply of spares, consumables and accessories for the Land Rover Wolf Platform.

This agreement is for two-plus-one year, and will see TVS SCS use its accredited inventory management, procurement and supply chain expertise to ensure the optimum availability of spares for this legacy vehicle platform, it said in a statement..

The Land Rover Wolf fleet has been in service with the U.K. MOD since the mid-1990s. TVS SCS along with the Post Design Services contractor, will continue to support the availability and upkeep of the platform.

“This business win is a testament to TVS SCS’ strong position in providing supply chain capability to support several of the UK MOD’s vehicle platforms,” said Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS SCS.

“This contract aligns with our commitment to provide the U.K. MOD with innovative and resilient supply chain services to maximise the availability of equipment it operates across land, sea and air domains,” said Andrew Jones, CEO, TVS SCS, UK & Europe.

TVS SCS, through its U.K. operations, manages about 3 million items per day for customers across automotive, beverage, defence, healthcare, rail, and utilities sectors.