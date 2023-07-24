TVS Supply Chain Solutions bags 7-year deal from UK’s Centrica Plc

July 24, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) announced that it has secured a seven year business deal from the iconic Centrica Plc, an FTSE100 company that also operates British Gas, for their supply chain transformation.

TVS SCS, on its part, will provide its global supply chain expertise and offer a suite of its in-built, state-of-the-art proprietary IT systems — Msys — and automate the supply chain in line with Centrica’s business requirements, the global supply chain solutions provider said in a statement.

The deal value is estimated to be in excess of ₹2,000 crore according to sources, while the management refused to disclose it.

TVS SCS, through its U.K. operations, manages three million items per day for customers across automotive, beverage, defence, healthcare, rail, and utilities sectors.

