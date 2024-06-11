ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Supply Chain signs 5-year contract with Daimler Truck SEA

Published - June 11, 2024 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS SCS Global Forwarding Solutions CEO Vittorio Favati, Daimler Truck South East Asia Pte Ltd., CEO Harald Schmid along with other officials at the inauguration of Daimler Trucks Parts Centre in Singapore.  

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (TVS SCS) announced a new five-year strategic contract with Daimler Truck South East Asia Pte. Ltd. for Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) service in Singapore.

As per the deal TVS SCS will establish a robust logistics solution for distributing spare parts and related items, streamline supply chain operations, manage 8,000 SKUs and 65,000 order lines annually and ensure smooth transportation across multiple modes, said the global supply chain solutions provider in a statement.

“TVS SCS has been chosen as our logistics partner due to their unique service offer and their performance as a dedicated and passionate warehouse and logistics provider,” said Mercedes-Benz Bus and Special Truck Sales SEA Vice President Customer Services & Parts, Christoph Stemmer.

