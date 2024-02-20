TVS Supply Chain Solutions extends contract with Rolls-Royce for 5 years

February 20, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. (TVS SCS) announced its contract with Rolls-Royce had been extended for five years till 2029.

The partnership extension will be for the Parts Distribution Centre (PDC) in Singapore serving the Asia Pacific markets for Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems business unit, the global supply chain solutions provider said in a statement.

The collaborative journey between TVS SCS and Rolls-Royce Power Systems regional centre, Rolls-Royce Solutions Asia (formerly known as MTU Asia) began in early 2013 with the mutual goal of enhancing warehouse efficiency, and productivity at the PDC through the implementation of an Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS). TVS SCS said.

In 2014, the project came to fruition with the completion of the state-of-the-art ASRS warehousing system tailored to Rolls-Royce’s specific requirements.

