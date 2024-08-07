GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TVS Supply Chain bags 3-year contract from JCB

August 07, 2024 - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. (TVS SCS) has secured a three-year business contract from JCB in India for managing their in-plant warehousing and logistics operations at Vadodara.

As per the contract, TVS SCS in-plant logistics services will comprise end-to-end warehouse management, from unloading and put-away of parts to picking and lineside feeding. The company will deploy material handling equipment and employ close to 110 personnel for this contract, said the global supply chain provider in a statement.

JCB’s Vadodara plant manufactures fabrications and components for JCB’s plants globally.

