TVS Srichakra unveils two new tyre patterns at Panama Expo

Published - August 01, 2024 10:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Eurogrip Tyres showcases latest range of products at Latin Tyre & Auto Expo 2024 in Panama

Eurogrip Tyres showcases latest range of products at Latin Tyre & Auto Expo 2024 in Panama

TVS Srichakra Ltd., the makers of TVS Eurogrip brand of tyres, unveiled two new off-highway tyre patterns in construction and agriculture at the four-day Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo 2024, Panama from July 31.

The first of the lot BL 54 L-4 tyre can be used for heavy duty construction applications. The most popular size in the Americas – 19.5L-24 – was on display. It has a deep tread design and is best suited for backhoe loaders, industrial tractors, compact wheel loaders and telescopic handlers for highly abrasive surfaces. Six more sizes will be launched in Q1 of 2025, the tyre major said in a statement.

The TR 72 R-2 is a very deep lug tractor tyre best suited for extremely wet underfoot conditions, like in paddy and sugarcane cultivation. It is designed to provide high traction in slushy conditions. The deep R-2 treads can dig deep into the soil to provide consistent traction with minimal slippage.

The tyre major also displayed off-road tyres, 2W tyres, 2-wheeler tubeless tyres and 3-wheeler tyres.

