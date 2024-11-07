ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Srichakra unveils Trailhound tyre variants at EICMA 2024

Published - November 07, 2024 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Eurogrip Tyres also showcased its flagship range of two-wheeler tyres at the 110th edition of the show at Milan Rho-Fiera, Italy, which is on till November 10.

TVS Srichakra Ltd, the makers of Eurogrip tyres, launched the Trailhound family of tyres with two variants at EICMA 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trailhound STR is designed for adventure motorcycles and Trailhound SCR are specific to Classics/Scramblers or Cafe Racers, the leading tyre maker said in a statement.

Eurogrip Tyres also showcased its flagship range of two-wheeler tyres at the 110th edition of the show at Milan Rho-Fiera, Italy.

“Building Eurogrip as a strong global consumer brand and expanding to global markets is a key agenda for us, we have set our path right to fulfil these ambitions,” said Executive Vice-President - Marketing & Sales, P. Madhavan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At the event, the company also showcased other products that cover a majority of two wheelers – from scooters (BEE family) to naked bikes and tourers (Roadhound), sports bikes (Protorq Extreme) and off-roaders (Climber XC, XC-R & MX Junior), at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US