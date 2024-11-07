TVS Srichakra unveils Trailhound tyre variants at EICMA 2024

TVS Srichakra Ltd, the makers of Eurogrip tyres, launched the Trailhound family of tyres with two variants at EICMA 2024.

Trailhound STR is designed for adventure motorcycles and Trailhound SCR are specific to Classics/Scramblers or Cafe Racers, the leading tyre maker said in a statement.

Eurogrip Tyres also showcased its flagship range of two-wheeler tyres at the 110th edition of the show at Milan Rho-Fiera, Italy.

“Building Eurogrip as a strong global consumer brand and expanding to global markets is a key agenda for us, we have set our path right to fulfil these ambitions,” said Executive Vice-President - Marketing & Sales, P. Madhavan.

At the event, the company also showcased other products that cover a majority of two wheelers – from scooters (BEE family) to naked bikes and tourers (Roadhound), sports bikes (Protorq Extreme) and off-roaders (Climber XC, XC-R & MX Junior), at the event.