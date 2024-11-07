 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVS Srichakra unveils Trailhound tyre variants at EICMA 2024

Published - November 07, 2024 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Eurogrip Tyres also showcased its flagship range of two-wheeler tyres at the 110th edition of the show at Milan Rho-Fiera, Italy, which is on till November 10.

Eurogrip Tyres also showcased its flagship range of two-wheeler tyres at the 110th edition of the show at Milan Rho-Fiera, Italy, which is on till November 10.

TVS Srichakra Ltd, the makers of Eurogrip tyres, launched the Trailhound family of tyres with two variants at EICMA 2024.

Trailhound STR is designed for adventure motorcycles and Trailhound SCR are specific to Classics/Scramblers or Cafe Racers, the leading tyre maker said in a statement.

Eurogrip Tyres also showcased its flagship range of two-wheeler tyres at the 110th edition of the show at Milan Rho-Fiera, Italy.

“Building Eurogrip as a strong global consumer brand and expanding to global markets is a key agenda for us, we have set our path right to fulfil these ambitions,” said Executive Vice-President - Marketing & Sales, P. Madhavan.

At the event, the company also showcased other products that cover a majority of two wheelers – from scooters (BEE family) to naked bikes and tourers (Roadhound), sports bikes (Protorq Extreme) and off-roaders (Climber XC, XC-R & MX Junior), at the event.

Published - November 07, 2024 08:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.