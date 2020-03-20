Business

TVS Srichakra to invest ₹2 cr. in subsidiary

TVS Srichakra Ltd. (TSL) would participate in the rights issue of its wholly owned subsidiary TVS Srichakra Investments Ltd. (TVSSIL) to the extent of its entitlement of 1,36,593 shares for a total consideration of almost ₹2 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Simultaneously, TVSSIL would subscribe to the rights issue of its wholly owned subsidiary TVS Sensing Solutions Pvt. Ltd .(formerly known as ZF Electronics TVS India Pvt. Ltd.) to the extent of its entitlement of 1,94,174 shares for a consideration of almost ₹2 crore. In turn, TVS Sensing Solutions Pvt. Ltd. would participate in compulsorily convertible preference shares to the extent of two lakh shares at ₹100 each in its subsidiary Fiber Optic Sensing Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the company said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020 10:05:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tvs-srichakra-to-invest-2-cr-in-subsidiary/article31121918.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY