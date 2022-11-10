TVS Srichakra standalone Q2 net up 44% to ₹36 cr.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 10, 2022 19:49 IST

TVS Srichakra Ltd, standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September rose 44% to ₹36 crore on increased sales volume from the year-earlier period.

During the quarter under review, revenue from operations grew by 20% to ₹805 crore, while input costs rose to ₹507 crore from ₹411 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

The tyre major, meanwhile, announced the international launch of Roadhound, a sport touring tyre and Climber XC, an off-road specialty tyre at the 2022 EICMA Motor Show in Milan, Italy.

