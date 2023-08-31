HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TVS Srichakra showcases agri radial tyres in the U.S.

August 31, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TVS Srichakra believes that displaying its products at the US Farm Progress Show 2023 would enable it to expand its footprint in the U.S.

TVS Srichakra believes that displaying its products at the US Farm Progress Show 2023 would enable it to expand its footprint in the U.S.

TVS Srichakra Ltd. displayed a new range of agricultural radial tyres under the TVS Eurogrip Tigertrac radial series, at the Farm Progress Show 2023 held in the U.S. from August 29 to 31.

Some of the products displayed include the Tigertrac FL909 Steel Belted and FL900 Textile Belted flotation radials for agricultural transport and implements, the company said in a statement.

Tigertrac RC 900 R-1 with narrow radials is designed for high-speed sprayers and row crop tractors, while TR 45 R-1 bias tyres is for farm tractors and Tigertrac R-1W for tractor radial tyres, the company added.

“We have made significant investments in capacity expansion and technology to cater to the growing demand from worldwide markets. Participation in such events is helping us showcase our capabilities in international forums. We believe such programmes will help us expand our footprint in the U.S.,” said COO Arvind Singh.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.