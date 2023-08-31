TVS Srichakra showcases agri radial tyres in the U.S.

August 31, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Srichakra Ltd. displayed a new range of agricultural radial tyres under the TVS Eurogrip Tigertrac radial series, at the Farm Progress Show 2023 held in the U.S. from August 29 to 31.

Some of the products displayed include the Tigertrac FL909 Steel Belted and FL900 Textile Belted flotation radials for agricultural transport and implements, the company said in a statement.

Tigertrac RC 900 R-1 with narrow radials is designed for high-speed sprayers and row crop tractors, while TR 45 R-1 bias tyres is for farm tractors and Tigertrac R-1W for tractor radial tyres, the company added.

“We have made significant investments in capacity expansion and technology to cater to the growing demand from worldwide markets. Participation in such events is helping us showcase our capabilities in international forums. We believe such programmes will help us expand our footprint in the U.S.,” said COO Arvind Singh.