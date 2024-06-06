ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Srichakra rolls out steel-belted agro industrial radial tyres

Published - June 06, 2024 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The tyre major displayed its flagship products in the three-day event held at The Tire Cologne 2024 fair in Cologne, Germany from June 4-6.

TVS Srichakra Ltd., the makers of TVS Eurogrip, announced the introduction of steel-belted agro industrial radial tyres at The Tire Cologne 2024 fair held in Cologne, Germany, from June 4-6.

This is the first such product in this segment designed for use predominantly in telescopic handlers, compact wheel loaders and backhoe loaders engaged in both agricultural and industrial applications, the tyre manufacturer said in a statement.

Two sizes out of the three available were displayed for telehandlers and for backhoe loader front axle applications. In the two-wheeler segment – Bee Connect, Roadhound and Protorq Extreme – were showcased along with their complete range of agricultural radial patterns.

The soon-to-be-launched Trail Road range, comprising Trailhound SCR and Trailhound STR, were also displayed.

“It is a great platform for us to showcase our best-in-class product range. Europe is a key market for us, we believe it will play a pivotal role in our business growth,” said Business Head – OHT S. Karthikeyan.

