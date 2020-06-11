TVS Srichakra re-appoints MDs

The nomination and remuneration committee of TVS Srichakra Ltd. has reappointed R. Naresh as the MD for a further period of three years with effect from June 16. Further, he has been designated as executive vice-chairman, the company said in a filing. Besides, Shobhana Ramachandhran was also reappointed as Managing Director for a further period of five years from August 25, at the board meeting held on Thursday.

Both the resolutions are subject to the approval of the shareholders through postal ballot, by way of e-voting.

The tyre manufacturer also announced the appointment of S.V. Mathangi as an independent director for a period of three years from April 1, 2020.