May 23, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Srichakra Ltd. reported that its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 31 grew more than threefold over the same quarter last year to ₹22 crore.

Revenue from operations rose marginally to ₹647 crore from ₹646 crore and cost of materials contracted by 15% to ₹349 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

The board recommended a dividend of ₹32.05 per share.

ADVERTISEMENT