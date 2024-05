TVS Srichakra Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the quarter ended March rose 17% YoY to ₹26 crore on higher sales volume. Revenue from operations increased to ₹703 crore from ₹647 crore. Cost of materials consumed grew by ₹37 crore to ₹386 crore. The result included exceptional items of ₹7.58 crore, the tyre major said in a regulatory filing. The board declared a dividend of ₹47.34 per share.