Business

TVS Srichakra Q3 net skids on slowdown

more-in

TVS Srichakra Ltd. reported a 43.22% drop in standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December 2019 to ₹13.40 crore due to lower volumes on account of economic slowdown. During the period, revenue from operations declined 13.77% to ₹500.75 crore compared with the corresponding year-earlier period. The company was able to bring down the cost of materials consumed by 30% to ₹283.46 crore and financial costs by 17% to ₹8 crore.

For the nine-month period, the net profit declined by 31.24% to ₹59.91 crore. Total income dropped to ₹1,641 crore from ₹1,806 crore whereas total expenditure stood at ₹1,549 crore against ₹1,683 crore during the corresponding year-earlier period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 10:28:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tvs-srichakra-q3-net-skids-on-slowdown/article30794935.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY