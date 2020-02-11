TVS Srichakra Q3 net skids on slowdown

TVS Srichakra Ltd. reported a 43.22% drop in standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December 2019 to ₹13.40 crore due to lower volumes on account of economic slowdown. During the period, revenue from operations declined 13.77% to ₹500.75 crore compared with the corresponding year-earlier period. The company was able to bring down the cost of materials consumed by 30% to ₹283.46 crore and financial costs by 17% to ₹8 crore.
For the nine-month period, the net profit declined by 31.24% to ₹59.91 crore. Total income dropped to ₹1,641 crore from ₹1,806 crore whereas total expenditure stood at ₹1,549 crore against ₹1,683 crore during the corresponding year-earlier period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
