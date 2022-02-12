TVS Srichakra Q3 net plummets 73% to ₹9 crore

CHENNAI

12 February 2022 21:48 IST

TVS Srichakra Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the third quarter ending December plummeted 73% to ₹9 crore on spiralling input costs.

Revenue from operations grew by 19% to ₹659 crore, while total expenditure increased by 28% to ₹648 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Input costs increased to ₹427 crore from ₹319 crore. Change in inventories in the form of finished goods was in negative ₹24 crore from negative ₹31 crore in the year earlier.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on a technical evaluation, the company has extended the estimated useful life of certain plant and machineries to 20 years on a three-shift basis instead of single-shift. Depreciation cost decreased by ₹6 crore, it said.