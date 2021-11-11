Business

TVS Srichakra profit dips 37% on input costs

TVS Srichakra Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September contracted 37% to ₹24.85 crore due to a rise in raw material costs.

Revenue from operations rose 25% to ₹668 crore, while cost of materials climbed 56% to ₹411 crore. Total expenditure rose 31% to ₹635 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

The tyremaker said depreciation costs dipped by ₹12.27 crore due to the revision in the useful life of certain plant and machinery items.

Effective April 2021, the firm extended the estimated useful life of such items to 20 years on a three-shift basis instead of a single-shift basis, based on technical evaluation, TVS Srichakra said in a note.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2021 11:10:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tvs-srichakra-profit-dips-37-on-input-costs/article37446431.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY