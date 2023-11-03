ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Srichakra invests $3 mn in U.S. subsidiary

November 03, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Srichakra Ltd. on Friday announced that it had made an investment of $3 million in wholly owned subsidiary SG Acquisition Corporation, USA, by subscribing to 300 common shares at $10,000 per share.

“This investment grants us 100% ownership of SG Acquisition Corporation, USA,” the company said in a regulatory filing. “Furthermore, SG Acquisition Corporation will subsequently assume and takeover assets, liabilities and business operations of Super Grip Corporation, USA,” it added.

On October 20, TVS Srichakra said that it intended to acquire 100% holdings of SG Acquisition Corporation with a view to expanding its business in the U.S. The U.S. subsidiary will focus on off highway tyre products.

Later, in the day, the company said it had executed a loan of $6 million to SG Acquisition Corporation at an interest rate of 6% per annum for a two-year tenure, which was repayable on demand.

