TVS Srichakra goes for ‘contactless’ ordering

TVS Srichakra Ltd. has enabled its retail partners either to place or track orders through its app ‘TVS Eurogrip Bandhan’ as part of its move to aid social distancing.

The app is available for download on Android and iOS platforms. In addition to providing reward points on orders, the company will run exclusive offers and promotions for retail partners who use the app to place orders, said the company in a statement.

“Digitalisation has been at the core of our sales strategy. It is an industry-first feature and will enable our retail partners to place orders at their convenience and not necessarily wait for a salesman visit. This ‘contactless’ ordering process will be particularly handy in the coming few months when travel of salesmen across territories may be an issue owing to COVID-19 restrictions,” said P. Madhavan, executive vice president, Sales & Marketing, TVS Srichakra Ltd.

