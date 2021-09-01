TVS Srichakra forays into Indonesia

TVS Srichakra Ltd., a leading manufacturer and exporter of two, three-wheeler and off-highway tyres, has forayed into Indonesia to seek a strong presence in the country’s two-wheeler tyre market.

The first product line to be unveiled under the Eurogrip brand is Eurogrip Bee City, the company said. These tyres are suited for popular scooter and motorbike models in Indonesia and come in five sizes, the tyremaker added.

“Indonesia will be one of our important international markets going forward and we will invest in terms of infrastructure, sales processes as well as brand,” said P. Madhavan, EVP — sales & marketing.

“Eurogrip Bee City is the first of many products we have planned under the ‘Bee’ sub-brand for this market. We have upcoming products in the sport and on-off segments being developed under the same sub-brand,” he said.

In the first phase, these tyres will be immediately available in four cities, including Jakarta and in seven cities in the second phase. To start with, customers can choose from a product line consisting of five tyre sizes, three patterns and 13 products and will be offered with a four-year warranty period.