January 11, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Srichakra Ltd. has entered into an agreement with its wholly owned subsidiary Super Grip Corporation, USA (formerly known as SG Acquisition Corp), for extending an unsecured loan of $5 million.

In a regulatory filing, the tyre major said it is being issued at an interest rate of 6% per annum. The loan amount is repayable in three years from the date of disbursement.