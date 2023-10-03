TVS Srichakra displays latest products at Automechanika Dubai 2023

October 03, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Srichakra Ltd., the makers of TVS Eurogrip brand of tyres, displayed its off-highway and two-wheeler tyres range at the Automechanika Dubai 2023 being held from October 2-4.

Prominent off-highway products exhibited include TR 45, an R-1 bias tyre designed for tractors and for usage in soil preparation and haulage applications, TM 09 -R3 tyre (designed for single drum vibratory soil compactors) and ST 54 Jumbo - L5 tyre (for heavy duty applications).

Others on display were tyres for material handling and construction - BL 09, BL 18 and EL 09 among others, the tyre major said in a statement.

From the two-wheeler portfolio, a select range of high-performance steel radials, adventure tyres and off-road products were displayed at the event.

A total of 1921 exhibitors from 61 nations participated in the event. Automechanika Dubai acts as the central trading link for markets that are difficult to reach, connecting the wider West Asia, Africa, Asia and key CIS countries.

