TVS Srichakra back to pre-Covid levels

N. AnandCHENNAI

04 March 2021 22:55 IST

TVS Srichakra Ltd., one of the flagship companies of the $8.5 billion TVS Group, has returned to its pre-Covid levels of production of more than three million tyres and tubes per month, said P. Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing.

On Thursday, the company announced the introduction of eight new high-performance tyres under the Sportorq, Jumbo GT, Conta, Durapro and e-Durapro product series.

