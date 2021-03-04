BusinessN. AnandCHENNAI 04 March 2021 22:55 IST
TVS Srichakra back to pre-Covid levels
TVS Srichakra Ltd., one of the flagship companies of the $8.5 billion TVS Group, has returned to its pre-Covid levels of production of more than three million tyres and tubes per month, said P. Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing.
On Thursday, the company announced the introduction of eight new high-performance tyres under the Sportorq, Jumbo GT, Conta, Durapro and e-Durapro product series.
