Business

TVS Srichakra back to pre-Covid levels

TVS Srichakra Ltd., one of the flagship companies of the $8.5 billion TVS Group, has returned to its pre-Covid levels of production of more than three million tyres and tubes per month, said P. Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing.

On Thursday, the company announced the introduction of eight new high-performance tyres under the Sportorq, Jumbo GT, Conta, Durapro and e-Durapro product series.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2021 10:56:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tvs-srichakra-back-to-pre-covid-levels/article33991736.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY