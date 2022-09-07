TVS SCS to train 2,000 rural youth every year in supply chain skills

Special Correspondent September 07, 2022 18:41 IST

The company aims to train about 5,000 individuals every year in the next couple of years

K. Sukumar, CEO and Ravi Viswanathan, MD at the inauguration of TVS SCS training academy at Oragadam

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) plans to train about 2,000 rural youth every year to be ‘employment ready’ at its newly-opened residential training academy at Oragadam. Similar training academies would be set up in other parts of the country, starting from the Western region. It aims to train about 5,000 individuals every year in the next couple of years, the company said in a statement. The training academy near Chennai was inaugurated on Wednesday by Ravi Viswanathan MD. It will provide essential and specific skill-set training and knowledge to help create a pool of supply-chain talent, who would be employment-ready, for the entire industry. “We have created an academy to provide focused skill-set training on warehouse management, transportation management and technology-related aspects ensuring both classroom and on-the-job training,” said Mr. Ravi.



