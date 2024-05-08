ADVERTISEMENT

TVS SCS to manage Eicher’s bus facility in Baggad for three years

Published - May 08, 2024 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. (TVS SCS) has secured a new contract from VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) to manage in-plant warehousing and logistics function of the Eicher bus factory in Baggad, Madhya Pradesh, for three years.

VECV is a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles and is associated with TVS SCS since 2006 for in-plant logistics operations for their truck plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, the global supply chain solutions provider said in a statement.

In-plant logistics services for the Baggad bus plant comprise seamless inward operations for timely receipt of parts; efficient storage and picking of parts from defined locations based on the Production Planning Control (PPC) team; and delivering parts to designated assembly lines based on the Bill of Material, ensuring a steady flow of materials to maintain the efficiency in the production line.

“The extension of our business opportunity to TVS SCS at our VECV Baggad plant underscores the shared commitment of both companies to achieving strategic objectives and desired outcomes, further solidifying the foundation for continued growth and operational excellence,” said VECV Executive Vice President B. Srinivas.

