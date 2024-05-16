ADVERTISEMENT

TVS SCS partners with Manchester Metropolitan to lead AI innovation

Updated - May 16, 2024 08:31 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Michael Fitch, Senior Project Manager, Business Transformation,  TVS Supply Chain Solution, interacting with a buyer during the Manchester Met springboard partnership event.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. (TVS SCS) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary in the U.K. and Europe is working in partnership with Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) to drive forward the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its business.

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership focusses on AI governance and how to implement it as a core structure throughout the business, the global supply chain solutions provider said in a statement.

TVS SCS had been working with the university, initially through the Higher Education Innovation Funding, which supports knowledge exchange between higher education providers and industry. TVS SCS has now applied for a Knowledge Transfer Partnership with MMU, which will focus on the technological solutions that may be available to assist with supply chain solutions through the use of AI.

“This partnership is a significant step forward for TVS SCS as we continue to integrate AI into our operations. With AI already playing a pivotal role in various aspects of our operations, this collaboration will further strengthen our process capabilities,” said TVS SCS U.K. and Europe, CEO Andrew Jones.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US