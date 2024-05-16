TVS SCS partners with Manchester Metropolitan to lead AI innovation

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. (TVS SCS) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary in the U.K. and Europe is working in partnership with Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) to drive forward the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its business.

The partnership focusses on AI governance and how to implement it as a core structure throughout the business, the global supply chain solutions provider said in a statement.

TVS SCS had been working with the university, initially through the Higher Education Innovation Funding, which supports knowledge exchange between higher education providers and industry. TVS SCS has now applied for a Knowledge Transfer Partnership with MMU, which will focus on the technological solutions that may be available to assist with supply chain solutions through the use of AI.

“This partnership is a significant step forward for TVS SCS as we continue to integrate AI into our operations. With AI already playing a pivotal role in various aspects of our operations, this collaboration will further strengthen our process capabilities,” said TVS SCS U.K. and Europe, CEO Andrew Jones.

