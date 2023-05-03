TVS SCS downsizes IPO to ₹750 crore

HamberMenu
May 03, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. (TVS SCS) has filed a fresh draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) after downsizing its IPO from ₹2,000 crore to ₹750 crore citing “improved business conditions and reduced capital needs.” To fuel its business expansion plans, TVS SCS has already raised a primary capital of ₹418 crore. Another commitment of ₹100 crore has been received from a prominent family office in Mumbai for investment by Q1 of this year, according to market sources.   With ₹520 crore raised and another ₹750 crore through fresh offer in the proposed IPO, the company said it was well positioned to capitalise on the growth opportunities.   It is said that the promoters are not participating in the offer for sale (OFS) as the valuation did not meet their expectations. However, private equity investors like Omega TC Holdings and Tata Capital are participating in the current OFS.

