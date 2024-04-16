TVS SCS arm earns John Deere Partner level recognition for 2023

April 16, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (TVS SCS) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary TVS SCS North America has earned the John Deere Partner-level supplier recognition for 2023.

“We take enormous pride in attaining this prestigious recognition from John Deere, which aligns perfectly with TVS SCS’ culture and values,” said TVS SCS North America CEO Richard Vieites.

It is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating. TVS SCS North America was selected for the honour in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement, the global supply chain solutions provider said in a statement.

Suppliers who participate in the ‘achieving excellence program’ are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, delivery, process alignment, value creation, and relationship. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

TVS SCS supports customers in multiple industry verticals including automotive, defence, industrial, utilities, e-commerce and healthcare. TVS SCS offers a range of supply chain services from Integrated Supply Chain Solutions to Global Forwarding Solutions and Time Critical Final Mile Solutions, all tailored to its customers needs.

“Putting our customer’s priorities at the forefront of our focus helps to build mutual trust and to instil a commitment to excellence throughout all levels of our organization and keeps us striving for greater success and improvements each and every day,” Mr. Vieites said.

