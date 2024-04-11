TVS SCS achieves 5-lakh milestone of CKD kits for TVS Motor

April 11, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. (TVS SCS) announced it had reached a milestone of 5 lakh Complete Knock Down (CKD) kits for its customer TVS Motor Company from its dedicated warehouse facility at Hosur.

At the Hosur unit, TVS SCS provides end-to-end value-added services such as production planning, quality management, inbound material activities, kitting, reverse logistics and exports, the global supply chain solutions provider said in a statement.

The fully automated facility achieved its first milestone of 1 lakh CKD kits in July 2022. Subsequently, it is adding one lakh kits to the milestone once in every five months. TVS Motor CKD kits are exported to 26 countries in Asia and Africa.

“Through our value-added services we deliver world-class sub-assembly and kitting processes by utilising AI and visual technology,” said TVS SCS MD Ravi Viswanathan.

Currently, about 220 personnel are employed across various production departments at the Hosur facility. This includes 30 women employees involved in various activities such as primary packing, secondary packing, quality, and binning processes of the CKD kits.

