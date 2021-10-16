TVS rolls out 1,00,000th BMW bike

CHENNAI

TVS Motor Company has rolled out the 100,000th unit of BMW Motorrad’s 310cc series motorcycles.

The motorcycle was rolled out from the Hosur facility by K.N. Radhakrishnan, director and CEO, TVS Motor Company and Rainer Baumel, head of products, BMW Motorrad, according to a statement.

In 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad signed a cooperation agreement to develop and produce sub-500cc motorcycles for the global market.

This strategic partnership has introduced three products on the 310cc platform, namely BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS and TVS Apache RR 310. All three products are manufactured at the TVS Motor Company’s Hosur facility.

TVS Motor Hosur plant produces around 10% of BMW Motorrad’s volumes globally. The BMW Motorrad models – BMW G 310 R and BMW 310 GS are now available in 120 countries.