TVS, Petronas form racing team

TVS Motor Company on Monday said that it has partnered Kuala Lumpur-based Petronas to form Petronas TVS Racing Team.

With this alliance, the energy company will become the title partner of factory racing team TVS Racing. The team will participate in all formats of domestic two-wheeler racing.

Petronas is also set to supply its high-performance engine oil, Petronas Sprinta to the team that would participate in road racing, supercross and rally formats of racing.

The partnership is further complemented by a strategic business alliance with Petronas Lubricants International to develop Petronas TVS TRU4 RacePro, co-branded oil that would be available in May.