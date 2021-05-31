TVS opens 3S showroom in Baghdad

CHENNAI

TVS Motor Company, a leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer, announced the opening of a 3S (sales, service and spares support) showroom in Baghdad with its distribution partner Ritaj International General Trade LLC.

The showroom, spread over 500 sq metres, is the first-of-its-kind showroom for TVS Motor Company in the region. The showroom will host wide range of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, spare parts and feature a service facility.

TVS Motor Company had been present in Iraq since 2016 and offers products catering to the diverse requirements of two-wheeler and three-wheeler customers in the country. Ritaj International General Trade LLC has been the distribution partner for the company since 2017. The company has 41 touchpoints across the country, it said in a statement.

The occasion was marked with the launch of TVS StaR HLX 150 5 Gear and three-wheeler TVS King Deluxe Plus.

TVS Motor Company products in Iraq include the TVS XL100, TVS HLX 150, TVS Max 125, TVS Jupiter, TVS Wego, TVS Scooty Pep+, TVS NTORQ 125, and TVS King Deluxe.