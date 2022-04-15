TVS Motor’s Swiss e-Mobility buys 100% stake in Passion Velo

Special Correspondent April 15, 2022 17:20 IST

Acquisition of the Swiss e-bike retailer for $3 mn to help TVS unit expand network in Switzerland

E-bike maker Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG), a subsidiary of TVS Singapore, has acquired 100% stake in Alexand’Ro Edouard’O Passion Velo Sarl (PV) for 2.79 million Swiss francs ($3 million). This acquisition would help Switzerland’s largest e-bike maker to geographically expand its network in the western part of the country and strengthen its retail presence, TVS Motor said in a recent regulatory filing. TVS Motor Singapore Pte Ltd., is a subsidiary of TVS Motor Co. Ltd. PV, which owns and manages a large e-bike store in the canton of Neuchatel, Switzerland, is primarily engaged in the sale of e-bikes as well as e-bike accessories across a range of premium e-bike brands such as TREK, Riese & Muller, Cannondale, Moustache and others. PV was incorporated on March 27, 2009. It reported turnover of 2.99 million Swiss francs in FY21 and 2.85 million Swiss francs in FY20.



