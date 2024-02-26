ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Motor’s Singapore subsidiary hikes stake in Killwatt to 49%

February 26, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Company’s Singapore subsidiary has increased its stake in Killwatt GmbH by acquiring an additional 8,000 equity shares for €4 million.

Following the fresh purchase, the shareholding of TVSM Singapore will increase to 49% from 39.28%. As much as €2 million will be paid by March 4 and the balance at a later date, the two-wheeler manufacturer said in a regulatory filing.

In April 2023, TVSM acquired 25% stake in Killwatt, which is into development, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of products and components in the field of electric two-wheeler vehicles. In November, TVSM increased its stake to 39.28%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US