TVS Motor’s Singapore subsidiary hikes stake in Killwatt to 49%

February 26, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

TVS Motor Company’s Singapore subsidiary has increased its stake in Killwatt GmbH by acquiring an additional 8,000 equity shares for €4 million.

Following the fresh purchase, the shareholding of TVSM Singapore will increase to 49% from 39.28%. As much as €2 million will be paid by March 4 and the balance at a later date, the two-wheeler manufacturer said in a regulatory filing.

In April 2023, TVSM acquired 25% stake in Killwatt, which is into development, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of products and components in the field of electric two-wheeler vehicles. In November, TVSM increased its stake to 39.28%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.