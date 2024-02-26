GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TVS Motor’s Singapore subsidiary hikes stake in Killwatt to 49%

February 26, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Company’s Singapore subsidiary has increased its stake in Killwatt GmbH by acquiring an additional 8,000 equity shares for €4 million.

Following the fresh purchase, the shareholding of TVSM Singapore will increase to 49% from 39.28%. As much as €2 million will be paid by March 4 and the balance at a later date, the two-wheeler manufacturer said in a regulatory filing.

In April 2023, TVSM acquired 25% stake in Killwatt, which is into development, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of products and components in the field of electric two-wheeler vehicles. In November, TVSM increased its stake to 39.28%.

