TVS Motors introduces Apache bike at ₹1.31 lakh

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. on Wednesday rolled out TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with ‘first-in-segment’ features.
The motorcycle is engineered with three ride modes viz. sport, urban and rain. This will enable riders to shift between ride modes on the fly, using the ride mode switch on the handlebar, said Meghashyam Dighole, head, marketing, premium motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, during the launch.
Other features include adjustable front and rear suspension, adjustable brake & clutch lever, reduction in motorcycle’s weight, and a refined brake system.
It will be available in three colours — gloss black, pearl white and matte blue The bike is priced at ₹1.31 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
