TVS Motor unveils three new variants of iQube

Published - May 13, 2024 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TVS Motor Company on Monday announced the unveiling of a new variant of its e-scooter iQube with a 2.2 kWh battery at an introductory ex-showroom (Bengaluru) price of ₹94,999.

TVSM also rolled out the iQube ST in two variants – 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh at ex-showroom (Bengaluru) prices of ₹1,55,555 and ₹1,85,373 respectively. With this, the TVS iQube series is available in an array of five variants and in 11 colours, the leading two- and three-wheeler manufacturer said in a statement.

“Learning from the riding behaviour of our EV customers, we are very happy to launch an all new 2.2 kWh fastest charging variant in TVS iQube and an additional variant in TVS iQube ST. TVS iQube electric series now comes with three battery options,” said Manu Saxena, senior V-P, EV Business.

