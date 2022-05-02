TVS Motor unveils NTORQ 125 XT scooter with key features

TVS Motor Company has unveiled a new variant of its sporty 125cc scooter TVS NTorq 125 XT, with updated features, priced at ₹1,02,823 (ex-showroom New Delhi).

This new variant coupled with its SmartXonnect connectivity platform is set to create a new benchmark in the segment with first-in-class features for its connected customers, said the leading manufacturer of two-and-three wheelers in a statement.

The new variant is capable of notifying social-media platform alerts, lets you track the food delivery status or take a quick look at cricket and football scores, track live news and a lot more while waiting at a traffic signal.

Users can also set up their profile image along with the image of the incoming caller, which will be visible on the scooter screen.

It is available in neon green colour in a disc brake variant.