Business

TVS Motor unveils Jupiter Classic celebratory edition

TVS Motor Company on Friday unveiled the Jupiter Celebratory Classic edition for the domestic market.

The new offering was to commemorate the 50 lakh sales milestone the Jupiter had touched in the domestic market, the company said.

The scooter comes in two colours – Regal Purple and Mystic Grey – and is powered by a next generation, aluminium, low friction 110-cc engine. The top variant with disc brakes is priced at ₹85,866 (ex-showroom, Delhi), TVS Motor said.

“The New TVS Jupiter Classic is contemporised premium classic,” said Aniruddha Haldar, senior V-P (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2022 8:24:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/tvs-motor-unveils-jupiter-classic-celebratory-edition/article65926482.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY